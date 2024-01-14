Celebrity Judges And Hosts Announced For The 2024 Miss America Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss America Opportunity is proud to announce its esteemed panel of celebrity judges for the 2024 Miss America competition to be held in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 14. These extraordinary individuals will be tasked with selecting the next Miss America, who will be awarded $60,000 in tuition scholarships to attend a school of her choosing, and will spend her year of service as the official brand ambassador for the Miss America Opportunity.

The panel includes renowned model and actress Cynthia Bailey, entrepreneur and author Elena Cardone, founder of Susan G. Komen and breast cancer advocate Ambassador Nancy Brinker, CEO and wellness advocate Susan Malzoni, former model and entrepreneur Shelley Goodstein, and wedding and entertaining expert David Tutera.

This year's hosts include television correspondent and film critic Nikki Novak and entertainment reporter and producer Terrance J.

The Miss America competition is a time-honored tradition that celebrates the talent, intellect, and accomplishments of women across the country. This year's competition will take place at the Walt Disney Theatre at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 14th at 7PM.

The competition can be streamed live for free on WatchMissAmerica. For more information on Miss America and the 2024 competition, please visit MissAmerica.

About Miss America

Miss America is the nation's premier empowerment platform for young women, advancing their personal and professional goals while advocating serving as a positive role model in their communities. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Miss America's mission is "Empowering women to Lead" engaging thousands of young women as local and state brand ambassadors, ages 14-28, nationwide each year committed to community service initiatives. The program is the largest provider of women's scholarships in America, distributed through the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3).

