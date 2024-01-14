Purehealth Completes Acquisition Of UK's Largest Private Healthcare Group

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced the successful completion of its strategic acquisition of Circle Health Group, the UK's largest independent operators of hospitals, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. The completion of this deal, which has achieved regulatory approvals in record time, signifies PureHealth's exceptional operational capabilities and commitment to international growth.

Hamad Al Hammadi, chairman of the board of Directors of PureHealth, said:“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Circle in record time. This epitomises PureHealth's operational excellence and strategic adaptability in broadening its international impact. After investing in Ardent Health USA, this is PureHealth's second international acquisition and we look forward to building our portfolio internationally.”

Farhan Malek, founder and managing director of PureHealth, commented:“Completing the acquisition of Circle is a strategic leap forward for PureHealth. This acquisition is more than an expansion; it's a significant stride towards establishing PureHealth as a global healthcare platform. We are not just investing in the future of healthcare; we are shaping it to be more connected, innovative, and accessible on a global scale. This move aligns with our vision of pioneering a healthier future for all and underscores our commitment to elevating the global position of Abu Dhabi in the healthcare sector and revolutionising healthcare services globally. We look forward to fostering long term partnerships within the UK's healthcare ecosystem.”

Valued at around $1.2 billion before debt, this acquisition marks a significant investment in the future of healthcare.

Building upon this significant momentum, PureHealth is advancing its expansion strategy in 2024. This strategic vision includes not only acquisitions in locally, but also international markets building a global healthcare platform.