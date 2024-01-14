               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Additional Tickets For Asian Cup 2023 Now On Sale


1/14/2024 2:33:46 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 announced on their social media platforms that additional tickets for tournament were now available for fans to purchase.

The tickets can be purchased here .

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 kicked off on January 12 with a stunning opening ceremony, which was then followed by the tournament opener, which saw the Qatari national team beat the Lebanese national team 3-0.

Earlier on January 11, 2024, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) warned the public against purchasing tickets for the AFC Asian Cup from fake websites impersonating the official ticket-selling platform of the Qatar Football Association.

Read Also
  • Authorities uncover fake platforms selling AFC Asian Cup tickets

MENAFN14012024000063011010ID1107719532

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search