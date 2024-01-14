Additional Tickets For Asian Cup 2023 Now On Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 announced on their social media platforms that additional tickets for tournament were now available for fans to purchase.

The tickets can be purchased here .

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 kicked off on January 12 with a stunning opening ceremony, which was then followed by the tournament opener, which saw the Qatari national team beat the Lebanese national team 3-0.

Earlier on January 11, 2024, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) warned the public against purchasing tickets for the AFC Asian Cup from fake websites impersonating the official ticket-selling platform of the Qatar Football Association.



