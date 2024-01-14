Additional Tickets For Asian Cup 2023 Now On Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 announced on their social media platforms that additional tickets for tournament were now available for fans to purchase.
The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 kicked off on January 12 with a stunning opening ceremony, which was then followed by the tournament opener, which saw the Qatari national team beat the Lebanese national team 3-0.
Earlier on January 11, 2024, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) warned the public against purchasing tickets for the AFC Asian Cup from fake websites impersonating the official ticket-selling platform of the Qatar Football Association.
