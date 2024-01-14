Lebanese Team Visits Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: Lebanese players and technical staff, now in action in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, visited today the Lebanese and Qatari pavilions at Expo 2023 Doha.

Minister of Youth and Sports in the caretaker government HE Dr. George Kallas, who chaired the delegation said the visit provided them with the latest innovations and environmental sustainability initiatives in the exhibitions pavilions and the key agriculture and horticulture efforts.

His Excellency hailed Qatar's wonderful organization of the global exhibition that brings together various cultures and innovations from worldwide.

His Excellency added that the impressive opening ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup captured world attention both at the Lusail Stadium and on television and praised Qatar's success in all the international events that it hosted.

Doha came in the spotlight with Friday's stunning AFC Asian Cup opening ceremony that brought to the fore the dazzling FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 hosting, His Excellency added.