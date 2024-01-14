No Peace Without Russia's Word, Says Swiss Foreign Minister At Davos

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) ((Россия должна участвовать в мирном процессе в той или иной форме))



"One way or another, Russia will have to be included," said Cassis in Davos on Sunday. "There will be no peace without Russia's word,” he told the press during the fourth meeting of national security advisors on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's ten-point plan. But in his view, the peace plan must move forward even if a dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow cannot yet take place as long as the military situation prevents it.

"Every day that we wait, dozens of civilians die. We don't have the right to wait,” said Cassis. "We must be ready" when conditions allow, he insisted.