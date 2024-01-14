BJP Will Emerge As Single-Largest Party In 2024 LS Polls: Shashi Tharoor

(MENAFN- IANS) Kozhikode, Jan 15 (IANS) Stressing that the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that there was a possibility that the current government's numbers can be brought down.

"I strongly feel they can be brought down to a level where several potential allies may not want to join them," he said.

Speaking during the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) held on the Kozhikode beach, the politician-writer said that considering India boasts of diverse shades, it was not important that the INDIA bloc must come to a complete agreement in all states.

Talking about the seat-sharing issue among INDIA bloc members, Tharoor hoped for an arrangement in as many states as possible to ensure preventable defeats.

Citing the examples of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Congress politician remarked that while in Kerala "it is hard to imagine CPM and Congress agreeing on seat sharing, however, in Tamil Nadu the CPI, CPM, Congress, and DMK are together and there is no dispute". They fought the last election together and are likely to fight this one too, he said.

He said that it was important to acquaint the people with the fact that the best candidate should be chosen from their constituency.“Everyone should be aware that only people from Varanasi can vote for (Narendra) Modi. Well, if in other places, they want to vote only to ensure that Modi becomes the PM, it is entirely their choice. However, people need to think if they want an effective administrator who will be good for their region."

