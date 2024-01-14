Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) General Index Closes 0.42 Percent Higher

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed at 10,509.85 points on Sunday, 44.11 points (0.42 percent) up from its previous closing. A trading volume of 153,363,367 shares was registered in 11,787 transactions in all sectors, with a total trading value of QR 371,935,467.442. The prices of 20 companies rose and those 22 declined, while seven companies maintained their previous closing prices. The market capitalization closed at QR 611,196,057,609.270 versus QR 609,355,309,961.350 in the previous session. (QNA)

