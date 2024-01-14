One Arrested For Visa Trade

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Criminal Investigation Department, under the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation, has successfully detained an individual of Asian descent involved in visa trade for financial gain, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday.

The arrest is followed by search and investigation and information gathering and upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to the accusations, MoI said in a post on X. The suspect and all the confiscated materials have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary legal action.

The department strongly advises the public to avoid dealings with fake companies and encourages reporting any suspicious cases through the Metrash 2 app, MoI added.



