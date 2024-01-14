               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets APA Secretary-General


1/14/2024 2:07:40 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met here today with HE Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Mohamed Reza Majidi.
The meeting addressed a host of topics of mutual interest. (QNA)

