Amir Appreciates CMC's Role In National Development

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Sunday at the Amiri Diwan with chairman, vice-chairman and members of the Central Municipal Council (CMC).

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highnessthe Amir affirmed the importance of the CMC in bolstering national development and the values of effective participation in community service and contributing to achieving the goals of the third national development strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

His Highness the Amir expressed high appreciation of the CMC's role in urban and civil development across the country, wishing its members success in performing their tasks and responsibilities for the benefit of the State and society.

For their part, the CMC members extended their sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the dedicated attention bestowed upon the CMC and its members, appreciating His Highness the Amir's vision and lofty directives in meeting the aspirations of citizens and the quality of services provided to them.

They also stressed their keenness for the CMC to work to realise its full potential for the service of the nation and the citizens.

