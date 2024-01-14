AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Is Accessible To Everyone

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC) has affirmed its commitment to providing an accessible experience to disabled fans. Several accessibility features have been put in place to ensure a barrier-free user experience for disabled fans throughout the tournament.

All nine stadiums of the tournament are equipped with accessible entrances and seating for wheelchair users and fans with limited mobility. The Doha Metro network, Lusail Tram and shuttle services between metro stations and stadiums offer wheelchair access.

Lusail, Education City, and Al Bayt stadiums will feature sensory rooms for fans with sensory access requirements, including fans with autism. These spaces allow fans to watch matches in a quieter area, equipped with assistive technology and managed by trained staff.

Audio descriptive commentary services for blind and partially sighted fans will also be available. Fans with visual disabilities can access the service from their own mobile device where they will be able to listen to a detailed description of match proceedings, enabling them to be part of the live action in stadiums.

Qatar is hosting the AFC Asian Cup for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011. Twenty-four of the continent's best teams will compete for the continent's most prestigious football title. A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums, with the final set for 10 February 2024.

For more information about the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, visit asiancup2023 and follow @Qatar2023 on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.