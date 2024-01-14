Amir Sends Congratulations To King Frederik X

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HM King Frederik X on the occasion of him ascending the throne of the Kingdom of Denmark, wishing HM success and the Danish people further development and growth.

