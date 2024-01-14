Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To King Frederik X

Doha: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a cable of congratulations to HM King Frederik X on the occasion of his ascension to the throne of the Kingdom of Denmark.

