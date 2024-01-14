Individual Arrested For Selling Visas In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), under the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation, arrested an individual of Asian nationality for involvement in visa trade for financial gain.
The arrest came as a result of the CID's search, investigation, and information gathering efforts.
During interrogation, the suspect admitted to the accusations, and then was transferred, along with all confiscated materials, to the concerned authorities for necessary legal action.
The department strongly advises the public to avoid dealings with fake companies and encourages reporting any suspicious cases through the Metrash2 app.
