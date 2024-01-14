               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Individual Arrested For Selling Visas In Qatar


1/14/2024 2:01:33 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), under the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation, arrested an individual of Asian nationality for involvement in visa trade for financial gain.

The arrest came as a result of the CID's search, investigation, and information gathering efforts.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to the accusations, and then was transferred, along with all confiscated materials, to the concerned authorities for necessary legal action.

The department strongly advises the public to avoid dealings with fake companies and encourages reporting any suspicious cases through the Metrash2 app.

MENAFN14012024000063011010ID1107719330

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search