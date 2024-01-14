Delhi Curtails Use Of Certain Vehicles As Air Quality Turns Severe, GRAP-3 Restrictions Make A Comeback

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi government has curtailed use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs with immediate effect in the national capital. The announcement came after the Commission for Air Quality Management implemented GRAP-3 regulations amid rising pollution levels.

“The pollutant particles are frozen due to the decreasing temperature. Two days ago, when there was wind and sunlight, the pollution had decreased. But yesterday the pollution seemed high, owing to that CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) implemented the GRAP-3 rule. Since yesterday, there has been no sunlight and wind due to which we have implemented Grap-3. We are hopeful the situation will improve soon,” said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Air Quality Index dipped into the 'severe' category across Delhi on Sunday amid the cold weather conditions, prompting the CAQM Sub-Committee to hold an emegency meeting. The central government has since ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the Delhi-National Capital Region to the government release, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four wheelers found plying on the road will be fined ₹20,000 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act READ: Delhi air quality turns severe, construction, demolition activities banned in NCRThe IMD said the national capital has been in the grip of severe cold for the last three days with the city recording this winter's lowest

minimum temperature on Sunday. Zero visibility was recorded at 5 am at the IGI Airport - the longest duration dense fog this season India Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear skies with dense to very dense fog for Monday morning. The national capital is likely to experience dense fog and cold waves from January 14 to January 20.

(With inputs from agencies)

