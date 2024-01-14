PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh, Kerala From January 16, Inaugurate Projects Worth More Than ₹4,000 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala from Tuesday to launch several development projects worth more than ₹4,000 crore in Kochi, including the New Dry Dock and the International Ship Repair Facility at the Cochin Shipyard Limited Modi will visit Sri Sathya Sai District in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), the PMO said in a release Read | Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by March 15On January 17, the prime minister will inaugurate important infrastructure projects related to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector in Kerala after visiting Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in the state prime minister will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects worth more than ₹4,000 crore in Kochi. These major infrastructure projects are in line with PM Modi's vision to transform the ports, shipping, and waterways sector, and build capacity and self-sufficiency in it Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's foot march begins in ManipurThe New Dry Dock is built at a cost of about ₹1,800 crore at the existing premises of CSL, Kochi. The 310-meter-long dry dock, with a width of 75/60 meters, a depth of 13 meters and a draught of up to 9.5 metres, is one of the largest marine infrastructures in the region.

The International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) project is built at a cost of about ₹970 crore. It has a ship lift system with a capacity of 6000T, a transfer system, six workstations and a berth of approximately 1,400 metres which can accommodate seven vessels of 130 metres in length simultaneously. The ISRF will modernise and expand the existing ship repair capabilities of CSL and will be a step towards transforming Kochi into a global ship repair hub Read | 'We want to listen to your Mann ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay YatraThe Indian Oil's LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, is built at a cost of about ₹1,236 crores. With a 15400 MT storage capacity, the terminal will ensure a steady supply of LPG for millions of households and businesses in the region. This project will further strengthen India's efforts towards ensuring accessible and affordable energy for all the commissioning of these three projects, the nation's shipbuilding and repair capacities as well as the growth of energy infrastructure including ancillary industries will get a boost. The projects will also boost EXIM Trade, reduce logistics costs, drive economic growth, build self-reliance and create numerous domestic and international business opportunities.



MENAFN14012024007365015876ID1107719319