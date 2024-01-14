SPOTTED: Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday; Celebs Exude Glamour

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday were spotted today in the city lighting up the streets. Check out their pictures
Deepika Padukone was spotted in beige pants and a beige oversized sweater which she paired with brown boots. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a black sweater and blue denims
Ananya Panday was spotted in a mint coloured off-shoulder top and beige pants at Mumbai Airport
'Tiger 3' actor Salman Khan attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a black ensemble looking dapper
Shriya Saran wore a golden saree with an off-white blouse while her husband wore blue formals
Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a green saree while her husband looked dapper in a black suit
Arjun Kapoor smiled for the paps as he was spotted in a white sweatshirt and black pants
Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a black shimmer and net saree for Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception
Ameesha Patel donned a silver lehenga choli that came with a low neckline and heavy skirt
