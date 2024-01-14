SPOTTED: Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday; Celebs Exude Glamour

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday were spotted today in the city lighting up the streets. Check out their pictures

Deepika Padukone was spotted in beige pants and a beige oversized sweater which she paired with brown boots. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a black sweater and blue denims

Ananya Panday was spotted in a mint coloured off-shoulder top and beige pants at Mumbai Airport

'Tiger 3' actor Salman Khan attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a black ensemble looking dapper

Shriya Saran wore a golden saree with an off-white blouse while her husband wore blue formals

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a green saree while her husband looked dapper in a black suit

Arjun Kapoor smiled for the paps as he was spotted in a white sweatshirt and black pants

Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a black shimmer and net saree for Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception

Ameesha Patel donned a silver lehenga choli that came with a low neckline and heavy skirt