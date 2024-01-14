Yuvraj Singh Reveals Attempt To Join Gujarat Titans As Mentor Was Declined By Ashish Nehra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder, has disclosed that his request for a role in the Gujarat Titans team was turned down. Expressing his interest in mentoring an Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Yuvraj shared that he approached Ashish Nehra, the head coach of Gujarat Titans, for a position with the team, but it was declined. Yuvraj, a prominent figure in the IPL, having played for teams like Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians, has participated in 132 IPL matches, amassing 2750 runs with a highest score of 83.

"My priority is my kids right now. Once they start school, I will have more time, so I can pick up coaching. I love working with the young guys, especially my state boys, and I feel that mentoring is something that I would love to do. To be part of one of the IPL teams, I'm definitely looking at," mentioned Yuvraj, as quoted by PTI.

He also expressed his desire to contribute to cricket in the coming years and help young players improve. Although his request to Nehra was declined, Yuvraj remains optimistic about finding a suitable position elsewhere.

Additionally, Yuvraj hinted at a potential mentorship role for the Indian cricket team, aiming to mentally prepare players for the challenges they face. India has faced prolonged disappointment in their pursuit of an ICC trophy, with the latest setback occurring in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. Despite the team's Champions Trophy victory in 2013 and the World Cup triumph in 2011, securing another ICC title has proven elusive.

