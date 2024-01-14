Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions From January 15 To January 21, 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aries-FIVE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says there is a possibility of disputes with family members, due to which any work may come to a standstill. Many people will look angry and understand your side because of the

decision taken by you. They too will take time. Do not use abusive words while talking to anyone. Career decisions may take time. One has to try to get complete information in present times. Spouse may cause mental problems. There will be imbalance in health.

Auspicious Color : Green

Auspicious Number : 3

Taurus-JUDGEMENT

Ganesha says the mind will be happy to see the fruit of the hard work done by you. You may feel lazy about work related things. Pay more attention to rest. Focus on improving relationships with people with whom there is tension. Students' attention is diverted from studies to other things, due to which there is no harm but also no progress according to the ability. A decision will be taken by discussing matters related to love relationship. Children's health is likely to deteriorate.

Auspicious Color : Blue

Auspicious Number : 7

Gemini- FIVE OF CUPS

Ganesha says it will be very important for you to know your thoughts clearly to overcome the depression that is growing on the mind. Express your thoughts appropriately regarding the

things you are attracted to. For this you have to try to understand it. Victory is yours if you take decisions with complete confidence. Work related anxiety can be a bit painful, but negative things will not happen. Try to put your thoughts in front of the person you are attracted to. Health can deteriorate due to lack of attention to food and drink.

Auspicious Color : Red

Auspicious Number : 1

Cancer - FOUR OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says it will be very important for you to control the rising expenses. It is important to pay attention to the important things in life. There will also be a need to pay attention to the

responsibilities in life. There will be no immediate fruit at present. Efforts will be made to find new means to increase the flow of money. Negativity and anxiety related to relationships will

begin to disappear. Muscle spasms can be felt. Consult a doctor.

Auspicious Color : White

Auspicious Number : 2

Leo - KNIGHT OF SWORDS

Ganesha says do not try to speed up the work at all. You may have other people with you. Emotional nature is likely to get hurt. Rethink everything and move on. A wrong decision made

today is likely to cause huge losses. People associated with media sector will experience work stress but you will be able to achieve the goal. You have to understand the situation properly

before taking any decision regarding marriage. Stomach-related disputes may arise.

Auspicious Color : Orange

Auspicious Number : 8

Virgo - THREE OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says by understanding each other's thoughts, it is possible to remove the misunderstandings and resentments that have arisen. Discussing your plan with someone in the family can provide a new perspective. You will get new responsibility due to work related training. A decision regarding marriage can be taken in the next few days. You will feel heaviness in the head.

Auspicious Color : Pink

Auspicious Number : 6

Libra- EIGHT OF SWORDS

Ganesha says that mental distress related to old problems is likely to be relieved to a great extent. People who experience financial worries will find a new way but you need to be careful

not to grow greedy. Perform your responsibilities keeping in mind the rules of the place of work. You may feel distant as your partner gets lost in your words. Eye related problems are likely to occur.

Auspicious Color : White

Auspicious Number : 4

Scorpio- QUEEN OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says you will try to achieve stability in life by focusing fully on your goal. Property related decision will prove beneficial for you. Through your hard work, you will try to overcome

the anxiety you feel with the big purchase. People involved in gold and silver business can get benefits. You can overcome your own needs by focusing on everything of the partner. Acidity

problem is likely to increase.

Auspicious Color : Purple

Auspicious Number : 5

Sagittarius - ACE OF SWORDS

A sudden solution to a major problem will reduce stress but still require effort. By observing the progress you achieve, you will find yourself. Don't expect results from just focusing on effort these days. Work related to foreign countries will suddenly progress. Try to take decisions together with your partner. It will be necessary to bring the increasing weight under control.

Auspicious Color : Grey

Auspicious Number : 6

Capricorn - EIGHT OF CUPS

Ganesha says try to leave old things behind. Donate items that you haven't used in the last few months. Until the old energy is released from life, the expected energy will not come. Try to gradually resolve the feelings attached to old things. People associated with business may get an opportunity to work with a new person. Low BP can be a problem.

Auspicious Color : Blue

Auspicious Number : 9

Aquarius - THE WORLD

Today you have to focus only on your goal because time is in your favor. The fruits of hard work will be immediate. One can get help to advance from a senior officer in the field of work.

Matters related to love will be resolved. Women will feel health related anxiety.

Auspicious Color : Pink

Auspicious Number : 1

Pisces - FOUR OF SWORDS

Ganesha says increased anxiety and uneven nature of thoughts makes you feel sad about everything. There will be some changes in life, but don't take it negatively at all. In time it will be necessary to show flexibility with the circumstances. There may be a false accusation at the work place, you have to try to remove it immediately. Understand whether the relationship you want is right for you or not. Health related disorders may occur suddenly. You have to show health awareness.

Auspicious Color : Orange

Auspicious Number : 4