Crew Member Of Ship - Detained After Cocaine Seizure, Jumps Off Deck

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (IANS) One of the crew members of the container ship, 'MV Debi', that has been detained by the Customs officials at Paradip port following the recovery of cocaine valued at around Rs 220 crore in December last year, on Sunday reportedly jumped into the sea.

Sources claimed that the Vietnamese national had slit his hand before jumping off the deck.

He has suffered severe hand injuries while jumping into the sea. The crew member,working as the third engineer of the ship, was rescued and admitted to the Paradip Port Authority Hospital for treatment.

However, the doctors later referred him to SCB medical college and hospital at Cuttack for advanced treatment.

Police official on the condition of anonymity said the crew members are under mental depression and he might have tried to commit suicide.

However, Customs official or local police authorities are yet to issue any official statement in this connection.

Notably, Customs officials seized cocaine weighing 22 kg valued at around Rs 220 crore from the Panama registered container ship during a search on November 30 and December 1, 2023.

The Denmark-bound ship reached Paradip International Cargo Terminal at the Paradip port on November 29.

The ship with around 21 crew members has been detained since.

