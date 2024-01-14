Sol-REIT, LLC Develops Strategic Partnership To Provide Donato Solar With $100 Million In Construction To Perm Funding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sol-REIT, LLC and Donato Solar Forge Strategic Partnership to Fuel Solar Project Expansion in Illinois with over $100 Million in Financing for C&I Solar

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sol-REIT, LLC and Donato Solar Forge Strategic Partnership to Fuel Solar Project Expansion in Illinois with over $100 Million in Construction to Perm FinancingSol-REIT, LLC, a leading private lender with a robust history of funding solar projects, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Donato Solar, a renowned player in the solar and datacenter market. The collaboration aims to accelerate the expansion of Donato Solar's pipeline of innovative solar projects, leveraging Sol-REIT's extensive experience and financial prowess.Anthony Donato, CEO of Donato Solar, highlights the significance of partnering with Sol-REIT, stating, "Sol-REIT has proven to be an exceptional financial partner for us. Their commitment to fostering sustainable and impactful projects aligns seamlessly with our vision for a greener future. We believe that this collaboration will not only enhance our capabilities but also contribute to the advancement of solar energy solutions."Donato Solar recognizes the importance of working with a private lender that specializes in funding solar projects within the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector. Sol-REIT's track record and expertise in this domain make them an ideal partner for Donato Solar's ambitious plans.Derek Gabriel, Sr., EVP and Head of Originations at Sol-REIT, expresses enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We see immense value in collaborating with EPCs and Developers in the solar and datacenter market. Our construction to permanent loan program is tailored to meet the unique needs of these projects, providing a seamless financing solution. We are confident that this collaboration with Donato Solar will yield remarkable results."Sol-REIT is set to fund Donato Solar's pipeline of 100MW, with 30MW slated for financing in 2024, amounting to approximately $100 million in construction to permanent loan financing. The majority of these projects will be constructed in the State of Illinois, with the first 10MW expected to become operational in 2024. 7.5MW of the projects have been completed and at PTO. The projects will support the energy consumption requirements for Gail Technology, Inc and their datacenters throughout the State of Illinois.About Sol-REIT, LLC:Sol-REIT, LLC is a leading private lender specializing in funding solar projects. With a rich history of successful collaborations, Sol-REIT is dedicated to advancing sustainable initiatives through tailored financial solutions. The company's construction to permanent loan program is designed to support solar projects in the C&I sector, making them a preferred choice for developers and EPCs.About Donato Solar:Donato Solar is a prominent player in the solar and datacenter market, committed to driving innovation and sustainability. Led by CEO Anthony Donato, the company has a proven track record of delivering high-impact solar projects. The partnership with Sol-REIT signifies Donato Solar's commitment to expanding its reach and accelerating the deployment of renewable energy solutions.For media inquiries, please contact: ...Derek Gabriel Sr., EVP & Head of Originations...For Investor inquires, please contact: ...

