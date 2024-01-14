Midnight Sky Follows Two International Itunes Hits With New Single“Every Now And Then”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tim Tye of Midnight Sky

The Dayton-based country music project featuring lawyer-turned-songwriter Tim Tye releases the 3rd single from their album,“Last Hope for the Modern World.”

DAYTON, OH, USA, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Tim Tye and his project, Midnight Sky, are back with a new single that is sure to captivate audiences. After the Top 10 UK iTunes Country hit,“Last Hope for the Modern World,” and the Top 20 hit,“Long Way Back to Town,” the talented musician and his band have released“Every Now and Then” from their critically-acclaimed 3rd album,“Last Hope for the Modern World.”

Midnight Sky is known for their unique blend of country and Americana, and“Every Now and Then” is no exception. With powerful vocals and skillful guitar playing, Tim Tye takes listeners on a journey through the highs and lows of love and relationships in this poignant and emotional track.

The album has already received over 135K streams on Spotify since its release in July, and“Every Now and Then” is sure to add to its success. Tim Tye says,“For many of my songs, I can point to a person or event that inspired me.“Every Now And Then,” on the other hand, is simply an upbeat, danceable romp about a woman who's crazy in love and wants to make sure her partner has no doubts whatsoever about how she feels.”

Tim Tye, who spent 45 years as a lawyer, made the bold decision to fully commit to his musical endeavors in 2009. Since then, he has been captivating audiences with his soul-stirring performances and heartfelt music. With the release of“Every Now and Then,” Midnight Sky continues to solidify its place as a talented act to watch in the country and Americana music scene.

“Every Now and Then” is now available on all major streaming platforms, and fans can expect more exciting releases from Midnight Sky in the future. Be sure to follow them on social media and visit their website, , for updates on new music and performances.

