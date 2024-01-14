Gurugram Shivers At 2.7 Degrees C As Cold Wave Batters North India

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 14 (IANS) The residents of Millennium City on January 13 experienced the coldest day of the season with the mercury sliding to 2.7 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury rose by 2 notches on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature here on Sunday was 18 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, dense fog was witnessed in the city with visibility dropping to less than 100 metres at many places in the morning hours, the IMD said.

The IMD has sounded an "orange alert" for Monday, predicting cold to severe cold wave conditions.

The weather office also predicted that cold conditions will continue for the next few more days in the city.

"The southern Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad districts, will witness cold conditions and dense fog on Monday as well. The weather is likely to clear from Tuesday onwards. No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over the region during the next two days and a rise by two to three degrees thereafter is likely," said an IMD official.

North India continued experiencing the cold wave conditions with the minimum temperature in Delhi dropping below 4 degrees Celsius on Saturday night.

The Met Office said that parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are likely to witness "dense to very dense" fog till Monday.

