Woman Found Dead In Aravali Foothills In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 14 (IANS) The body of a woman, bearing injury marks, was found in Aravali range under the jurisdiction of Bhondsi police station in Gurugram on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, a group of women who had gone to Aravali range to collect wood informed them about the body. A team from Bhondsi police station reached the spot, took the body into custody, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

"The woman's head was crushed with a stone which was lying alongside the body. The police also found traces of blood on the spot. The crime scene team was also called on the spot to collect information," said a police officer.

Police also suspected that the woman could be murdered after being raped.

The police tried to get the woman identified by the local people, but to no avail.

"The cause of death will come out only after the post-mortem examination. We have registered a case of murder against unknown people at Bhondsi police station,"Gurugram police spoksperson Subhash Boken said.

--IANS

