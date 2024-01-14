PKL: Vinay Records Super 10 As Haryana Steelers Take Down Tamil Thalaivas

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 14 (IANS) The Haryana Steelers put up a stunning performance to defeat Tamil Thalaivas 36-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Sunday. Vinay was the star for the Haryana Steelers with 10 raid points on the night. Meanwhile, defender Rahul Sethpal chipped in with 5 tackle points.

The Steelers and Thalaivas played out a neck-to-neck battle in the opening minutes of the game and were locked at 3-3 in the 4th minute. However, K Prapanjan pulled off a brilliant raid and Jaideep Dahiya tackled Ajinkya Pawar as the Steelers inched ahead at 5-3. But Narender's double-point raid kept the Thalaivas in the game as the scores were level at 8-8 once again. However, Vinay effected a double-point raid and moments later, the Steelers inflicted an All Out to take a massive lead at 17-8.

Chandran Ranjit pulled off a Super Raid to take out Sagar, M Abishek and Nitin Singh as the Steelers led comfortably at 22-10 in the 19th minute. Ajinkya Pawar caught out Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal, but the Steelers still held a big lead at 22-12 at the end of the first half.

Vinay continued his brilliant form as he took out Amirhossein Bastami and Vishal Chahal in the opening minutes of the second half. The Thalaivas tackled Vinay in the 27th minute, but the Steelers still held a comfortable lead at 25-16. The Thalaivas tried to fight back through Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi's Super Tackle and Nitin Singh's raid, but Vinay kept picking up raid points as the Steelers led at 29-19 in the 32nd minute.

Vishal Chahal effected a couple of raid points and Mohit pulled off a Super Tackle to narrow the gap between the two sides at 29-24. However, Rahul Sethpal tackled Ajinkya Pawar to help the Steelers keep forging ahead. The Thalaivas inflicted an All Out late in the game, but the Steelers had already sealed the deal by then.

