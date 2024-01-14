Visitors Enjoy Memorable Experiences At Wonder Garden

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

The latest zone for Riyadh Season, Wonder Garden, is offering visitors an exciting discovery adventure with a variety of entertaining activities.\r

Every day, visually stunning roaming performances that are based on the garden's sub-zones\u2014like the butterfly and tree zones\u2014engage guests in enjoyable activities that provide them with one-of-a-kind and unforgettable experiences.\r

Their opportunity to view the Wonder Garden from above thanks to the 40-meter-tall \"The Flyer\" brings an extra element of delight and excitement to the entire experience.\r

The Flyer, which is in the Bloom zone, draws both young and elderly guests.\r

Visitors can visit the Wonder Garden on weekdays from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. and on weekends until 1:00 a.m. With game arcades, stores, eateries, an enchanted theme influenced by trees, flowers, butterflies, different artworks and graphics, and a host of other fun activities, it provides over 70 games and experiences.\r

Tickets for the zone are available at http:\/\/onelink\/wbkapp.

