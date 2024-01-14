Andhra CM Participates In Sankranti Festivities

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy celebrated Sankranti at his camp office here on Sunday amid rural ambience and festive spirit.

The Chief Minister extended Sankranti greetings to all Telugu people across the world and wished them well on the occasion. Attired in traditional dress, the Chief Minister and his wife worshiped cows at the Goshala and offered prayers at Vinayaka, Venkateswara Swamy and Kanaka Durga temples, besides offering Biksha to Haridasu and the Sankranti Gangireddu.

Vedic pundits blessed the couple reciting hymns.

Reflecting Sankranti grandeur, the camp office premises was spruced up with flowers and traditional Muggulu while the replica of Tirumala Silatoranam hogged limelight.

Replicas of the village secretariat, Government School and Rythu Bharosa Kendram also attracted the attention of the guests.

Going around the premises, the Chief Minister and his wife greeted the guests individually.

They also lit the bonfire (Bhogi Manta).

The couple also witnessed cultural programmes and listened to the devotional numbers rendered by singers, Sri Lalitha and others. Later, the Chief Minister felicitated the artistes.

Several YSR Congress leaders including Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Deputy Chief Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana (Endowments) and Narayana Swamy (Excise and Commercial Taxes), Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh, YSRCP Regional Coordinator YV Subba Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh and other leaders participated in the festivities.

--IANS

ms/pgh