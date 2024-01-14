Soy Protein Ingredients Market Set To Expand Significantly, Projected To Reach $15.3 Billion By 2030.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soy Protein Ingredients Market 1

Soy Protein Market Surges: Valued at $9,594.0 million in 2020, projected to reach $15,303.9 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4%.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The soy protein ingredients market was valued at $9,594.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $15,303.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Click Here For Instant PDF:

Market Overview:

The global soy protein ingredients market, valued at $9,594.0 million in 2020, is set to achieve remarkable growth, reaching $15,303.9 million by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. These ingredients, derived from soybeans, undergo defatting and dehulling processes to produce soy protein isolates, soy protein concentrates, and soy flours, all rich in protein, low in carbohydrates, and deemed cost-effective.

Driving Factors:

The surge in the popularity of vegan diets, attributed to perceived medicinal benefits, such as immunity enhancement and disease risk reduction, is a significant driver. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of health, prompting consumers to choose plant-based proteins. Infant foods, utilizing soy protein ingredients for cost-effective and nutritious alternatives, represent a promising market segment.

Segmentation Insights:

By Type: The soy protein concentrate segment led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance, reflecting its economic viability and nutritional profile.

By Application: The bakery & confectionery segment holds a prominent position, driven by the increasing use of soy protein ingredients in various products.

By Region: North America claimed over 35% of the market share in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Market Challenges:

Rising costs and potential substitutes pose challenges to market growth. However, ongoing research and development activities aim to create cost-effective, highly nutritious soy protein ingredients, providing growth opportunities.

Make a Direct Purchase:

Key Players:

Major players in the soy protein ingredients market include AG Processing Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., CHS Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., DuPont, Kerry Group, Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg Company, and Wilmar International Limited.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

Comprehensive analysis of current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis aiding in evaluating market opportunities.

Market forecast with insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

In-depth analysis of product positioning and top competitors.

Extensive qualitative insights on potential growth segments or regions.

Get Your Report Customized

The soy protein ingredients market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing popularity of vegan diets, particularly in the wake of the global health crisis. Ongoing research endeavors and a focus on creating cost-effective, nutritious options are expected to fuel further expansion in the coming years. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, making it a valuable resource for stakeholders navigating the evolving landscape of soy protein ingredients.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn