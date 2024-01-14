Michael Jackson Biopic Set For 2025 Release

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Michael Jackson will be back on the big screen on April 18, 2025
with Michael, a biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring the
late King of Pop's nephew Jaafar Jackson in his first major role, Azernews reports citing the Variety.
Lionsgate is releasing the movie domestically, while Universal
is handling overseas distribution. The film will begin production
on Jan. 22.
Produced by Bohemian Rhapsody's Graham King and scripted by John
Logan, the official synopsis for the film reads: Michael will bring
audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet
complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his
triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale - from his human
side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius,
exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before,
audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most
influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”
John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of Michael
Jackson's estate, will also produce the film, which may influence
the way that Michael depicts the multiple allegations of child
sexual abuse that were brought against the singer during his career
and following his death. Jackson has denied allegations of child
sexual abuse and he was tried - and found not guilty - of child
molestation in 2003. Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50 and
always maintained his innocence.
Fuqua is coming off helming his third Equalizer entry starring
Denzel Washington for Sony Pictures. His prior feature, the Will
Smith slavery drama Emancipation, was released by Apple in
2022.
Michael is slotting into the date previously held by The
Exorcist: Deceiver, which was removed from Universal's upcoming
theatrical schedule along with news that director David Gordon
Green had exited the project. The Exorcist sequel was originally
slated for Apr. 18, 2025, but has been put on hold indefinitely as
Universal and Blumhouse begin the search for a new director.
