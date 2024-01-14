Springdel Secures Series A $5M Investment Led By Carbide Ventures To Transform MDM With AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, CANADA, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Springdel, a leader in mission-critical mobile device management (MDM), proudly announces a $5 million investment led by Carbide Ventures and followed by Beyond Ventures.The capital infusion is a catalyst for Springdel to strengthen its focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) enablement and declarative device management (DDM) which are causing a paradigm shift in MDM and UEM. Calvin Chung, CEO of Springdel, explains: "Our platform is purpose-built to support mission-critical device management that can adapt to the rapid change and innovation enterprises are experiencing. We offer a straightforward path to leverage AI in managing your device fleets and supporting frontline workers and mission-critical operations. This investment empowers us to unlock the potential of AI and the growing shift from MDM to DDM to provide faster, more reliable shared device support and updates.”Dan Weirich, General Partner at Carbide Ventures agrees: "Springdel's approach is revolutionizing the value companies can gain from the growing number of digital endpoints. Their commitment to innovation, coupled with a user-centric focus, uniquely positions them for substantial growth. We're thrilled to support a team that's not just keeping pace but setting the pace in an industry on the brink of an AI-led transformation."Highlighting the challenges for existing solutions, Chung adds: "Mission-critical edge devices have unique requirements and traditional MDM is inadequate. By incorporating AI we provide a more proactive, adaptive, and intelligent solution to our customers to manage their device fleets. This helps reduce downtime, enhance security and optimize resource utilization.”This new funding will continue to drive product development of AI powered advanced capabilities and automation. Key areas of focus include extending its predictive maintenance, intelligent alerts and notifications, and cognitive analytics and reporting.This investment will accelerate Springdel's go-to-market expansion in core markets and support essential partnerships.If you are attending NRF'24 in New York, reach out to learn how Springdel is empowering retailers and contact our experts at the conference at ....For more information about Springdel's AI-ready MDM solutionsBusiness enquiriesAdline, GTM Lead, Springdel...

