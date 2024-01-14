Juan James Named South Africa's New Captain For U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Jan 14 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that all-rounder Juan James will be South Africa's new captain at the 2024 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup, starting from January 19.

James, 19, will lead the junior Proteas side in the 15th edition of the tournament with the hosts set to get their campaign underway against West Indies on the opening day of the tournament at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, followed by matches against England and Scotland at the same venue.

James previously captained South Africa U19 team during the five-match 50-over series against Bangladesh in July last year, where he led the side in the third and fifth match of the youth series.

The move comes after CSA removed David Teeger as captain of the South Africa U19 team ahead of the tournament's commencement following security advice regarding the position of the player on the Gaza-Israel conflict, with the governing body saying the decision was taken in the best interests of all the players, the SA U-19 team and David himself.

During the New Year's Test between South Africa and India at Newlands in Cape Town, a group of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside the main gate, expressing their concerns about Teeger's selection. Police escorted the protesters to a designated area, but tensions remained high, with another group displaying Palestinian flags in the North Stand.

The crux of the issue lies in Teeger's remarks during the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards ceremony on October 22, 2023. In his acceptance speech, Teeger dedicated the Rising Star award to Israeli soldiers, stating, "the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel." His comments were reported in the South African Jewish Report and subsequently widely circulated in the country.

South Africa squad: Juan James (captain), Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Nqobani Mokoena, Riley Norton, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Oliver Whitehead and Ntando Zuma.

