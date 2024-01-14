Globus Infocom Unveils Curated Exclusive Platform For Learning: Contentshaala

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi,12th January 2024 || Globus Infocom, a pioneer in the field of educational technology, thrilled to announce the launch of Contentshaala, a cutting edge, all in one content software curated and crafted to cater to the diverse needs of K12 education. It encompasses a rich library of interactive and engaging digital content, designed to bring subjects to life and captivate student\'s imaginative minds. This platform offers a comprehensive suite of features that empowers both teachers and students, making learning an exciting journey of exploration and discovery.



Introducing \"ContentShaala\" â€“ an innovative app-based learning platform that revolutionizes education. With a comprehensive syllabus from nursery to class XII, our app employs conceptual videos and adaptive learning techniques through three key sections: Learn, Test, and Performance. Seamlessly accessible online and offline, \"ContentShaala\" breaks barriers of connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted learning.



MS. Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom says \"With an extensive array of interactive content and powerful tools for teachers, Contentshaala empowers students to embrace learning as an enjoyable and enriching experience. The uniqueness lies in our commitment to seamless accessibility â€“ whether online or offline â€“ erasing the limitations of connectivity and ensuring an uninterrupted learning journey. ContentShaala is not just an app; it\'s a bridge to knowledge, breaking barriers and shaping a brighter future for learners of all ages.\"



Available across Android, iOS, and Windows platforms, students can engage with high-quality content on a variety of devices. Our bilingual approach fosters comprehension, empowering students to switch between English and Hindi audio. Boasting over 10,000 animated videos, real-life clips, interactive games, and tailored resources, our platform enriches personalized learning. Notably, we cater to dyslexic students with a \"Special Learning Zone,\" promoting optimal learning experiences. Moreover, our app equips teachers with tools to monitor progress, offering valuable insights for refining teaching methods and enhancing student performance.



About Globus Infocom:



A leading and best Education Technology Make in India brand established in 2001 with a sole vision of \"Making Education accessible to all\" via technology. Globus Infocom has been developing technological solutions penetrating every stratum of society. An industry pioneer for the past 22 years, the company has successfully fortified its presence in the EdTech industry. Globus has developed a plethora of offerings like Digital Learning Solutions, Virtual Classroom Solutions, Digital Language Lab Solutions, Smart Security & Surveillance Solutions, Professional Displays & Video Conferencing Solutions, and ergonomically designed Institutional as well as official furniture Solutions, offering unlimited possibilities of growth, trust, and opportunities for partners, customers & team members.

