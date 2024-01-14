Yermak: Our Peace Plan Is Not A Wish List, But A Careful And Detailed Proposal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan is not a Ukrainian wish list, but a careful and detailed proposal.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in an article on the Swiss news site Neue Zurcher Zeitung , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine will not be intimidated by Russia's constant bombing or Putin's bombastic speeches," Yermak said.

He admitted that after a year of global uncertainty, it is no surprise that in many countries around the world, jaded by Putin's insatiable thirst for terror, people are hardly paying attention to the latest Russian atrocities. However, Ukrainians, who long for peace and security, remain resolute in their determination to protect their freedoms and thwart Putin's criminal attempt to build his new empire on Ukrainian soil.

Yermak in Davos: 'Choice is simple: either we lose and vanish or we win and live on'

In his article, Yermak talks about Russia's recent aerial terror and notes that a regime whose army is so weakened on the battlefield is forced to resort to indiscriminate violence from the air.

"This is the same Vladimir Putin who, in view of the upcoming elections, repeatedly tries to convince other countries that he is desperate for peace. This is what peace looks like in the eyes of a terrorist state," he said.

Instead, Yermak added, Ukraine continues to work with other countries on a plan of what a just and lasting peace should actually look like. In Davos, where the next economic forum is starting, individual points of the peace plan for Ukraine, initiated by President Zelensky, will be discussed, he said.

Yermak said that this "is not a Ukrainian wish list, but a careful and detailed proposal," and the active participation of many third countries will give it enormous legitimacy.

According to him, the participants demonstrated a remarkably strong will to restore peace and ensure justice. These efforts and the world's unwavering determination to work towards victory against Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine give new hope that one day Ukrainians will be able to live in safety, Yermak added.

The fourth meeting of national security advisors and political advisors to the head of state regarding the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula began kicked off in Davos on January 14.

According to Yermak, 81 countries and international organizations are among the participants in the meeting. The previous meeting, held in Malta, was attended by 66 participants.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine