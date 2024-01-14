Elderly Man Rescued From Rubble Following Russia's Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man, 60, has been rescued from the rubble of a house destroyed in Russia's overnight attack on the city of Kherson.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On the night of January 14, 2024, Russian troops shelled downtown Kherson.

“Residential houses came under enemy fire. In one of houses, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service rescued a man, 60, from the rubble,” the report states.

The man was diagnosed with a blast injury and concussion, and received medical aid at the scene.

Kherson Regional Military Administration posted a video, showing the consequences of Russian shelling.