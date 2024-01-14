TABIB: 22 People Applies For Trauma

(MENAFN- AzerNews) 22 people complained of trauma due to snowy weather conditions
to the Republican Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Center, Azernews reports.
TABIB informed about this .
22 people were evacuated to hospitals with the diagnosis of
various body injuries, especially limb trauma.
Due to the sharp change in weather conditions, the Republican
Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Center has switched to an
enhanced work mode.
Sanitary vehicles (Mitsubishi Pajero, UAZ, Mercedes Vito,
Volkswagen brands) have been put on the line to provide service in
difficult terrain areas.
At the same time, the technical condition of other sanitary
vehicles has been adapted to provide service in difficult weather
conditions.
