Etchmiadzin Becoming Sharper Opponent For Pashinyan Than Opposition

The political structure in Armenia is suffering from such a
complexity that it is difficult to predict the stability of the
internal situation. Nikol Pashinyan's re-election as Prime Minister
after a heavy defeat in 2020 was not convincing to majority, but it
happened again by fluke. However, in the internal structure, it
seems that anger against Pashinyan's administration has not cooled
yet.
It is a matter of the religious sections of Armenia, i.e. the
representative of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Archbishop
Arshak Khachatryan's inability to forgive Pashinyan for the defeat.
Arshak Khachtryan blames Pashinyan for political instability and
notes that if he had handed over the post of the current prime
minister to someone else, maybe Armenia would not have lost its
"artsakh", that is, the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.
Of course, if we approach through certain calculations we may
disagree with Khachatryan at some point. First of all, the
Azerbaijani army was much stronger and prepared compared to
Armenia, and secondly, the main reason why Armenia could not keep
Garabagh under siege for a long time is that the country is closed
to giant economic relations with neighboring countries (except for
Iran and Georgia). It should be taken into account that Armenia's
eastern neighbor, that is, Azerbaijan, has been participating in
large-scale projects that have gained influence up to the borders
of Europe in thirty years. Armenia has almost deprived itself of
this. If we say that the main arsenal of Armenia is made up of
Russian weapons, this would be a bit of a pity for Armenia. Of
course, weapons and support donated by the West, especially France,
as well as India, cannot be excluded here. But is the defeat of
Armenia only related to armament? That is, does Khachatryan's
blaming Pashinyan agree with the truth?
The Armenian cleric believes that if someone other than
Pashinyan was in power, he could at least ensure Armenia's stay in
Garabagh, even if he/she could not lead Armenia to complete
victory. So the issue is not only about weapons and war.
It is clear from Khachatryan's statements that religious leaders
in Armenia are mostly engaged inviting the masses to extreme
revanchism and hostility by influencing the mentality. During the
Second Garabagh War back in 2020, when Armenian soldiers threw down
their weapons and tried to run, it became clear that the masses
were fed up with the hypothetical propaganda of the government. It
is impossible to think realistically and instill the concept of the
homeland into the brains of the masses by appropriating someone
else's territory. For this reason, it became necessary to act on
the factors that can have a greater impact on the masses in the
country.
Etchmiadzin does not want to admit the reality under any
circumstances, and therefore the visit of the Catholicos to the
West can be a continuation of this war. The Armenian PM understood
that the Armenian Apostolic Church is now his main opponent,
because the opposition is virtually non-existent and has no power,
so he did not allow the Catholicos' Christmas address on
television, knowing that it would criticize the authorities for
recognizing Garabagh as part of Azerbaijan.
The Armenian Catholicos, in turn, calls the territory of
Azerbaijan a "betrayal" to the Armenians of the world. This is the
main foundational principle of the next obstacle on the way to the
peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
