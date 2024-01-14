Egypt's President Urges Need To Stifle Mideast Unrest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on Sunday called for an immediate and definitive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, saying such a measure was imperative to protect Palestinians facing a humanitarian catastrophe.

Discussing the latest developments in the Middle East conflict, the Egyptian president told visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during talks that Cairo is determined to shoulder its "humanitarian and historic" obligation of allowing the delivery of urgent aid for the Palestinians, his spokesman Ahmed Fahmi said in a statement.

They agreed that a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, based on 1967 border lines, is the only viable way to end the unrest plaguing the region, one that leads to the formation of an independent Palestinian state, added the statement.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held similar talks with his Chinese counterpart, in which they condemned all acts that violate international humanitarian laws and principles, said a joint statement.

The ministers voiced similar concerns over the ongoing commerce disruptions in the Red Sea, agreeing that the situation there is inxtricably linked to the worsening violence in the Middle East, as they called on the international community to intervene in a bid to halt the unrest.

They went on to emphasize the dire need of stepping up cooperation aiming to contain the worsening "humanitarian crisis" in the Gaza Strip, underlining their support for the "legitimate rights" of the Palestinians. (end)

