Health Officials: Gaza Death Toll Reached 23,968 In Last 100 Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Health officials in Gaza announced Sunday that the death toll over the past 100 days of Israeli aggression has reached 23,968, with 60,582 injuries reported and many individuals still trapped under the rubble.

During this period, Israeli forces have been responsible for more than 2000 massacres against Palestinian families, leading to the displacement of around two million people through violent means of destruction. This has resulted in a severe environment and heightened risks of famine and disease outbreaks, as stated by health authorities in a statement.

The officials also noted that, despite the ongoing crisis, the international community has failed to establish a humanitarian passage that would facilitate the flow of aid and medical attention. They emphasized the urgent need for such a passage to be provided, highlighting the critical situation on the ground. (end)

