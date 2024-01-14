Kick Start Martial Arts Celebrates The Esteemed 2023 Best Of Georgia Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kick Start Martial Arts, the cornerstone of martial discipline and leadership training in East Atlanta Village, proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of the 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This distinguished honor, voted on by satisfied customers, celebrates the dojo's outstanding service and its pivotal role in enriching the local community and the martial arts industry.



Master Beaty, a celebrated martial artist, and the visionary behind Kick Start Martial Arts, has dedicated over two decades to cultivating a rich educational environment. His dojo specializes in Tang Soo Do Mu Duk Kwan, a dynamic Korean martial art that masterfully blends the power of Kung fu, the fluidity of Tai Chi, and the precision of Japanese karate. With a Master's degree in Training and Leadership Development and a celebrated 5th-degree Black Belt, Master Beaty's approach to martial arts training is as comprehensive as it is transformative.



Kick Start Martial Arts is renowned for its tailored programs, including the Little Ninjas classes for children and traditional sessions for older students. The center transcends physical prowess, focusing on emotional maturity, social skills, and critical thinking-qualities that shape not just martial artists, but future leaders.



The Best of Georgia Award, an initiative by Gbj, is a benchmark for businesses that profoundly impact their communities through excellence and service. Kick Start Martial Arts has set itself apart with a commitment to tradition, disciplined training, and holistic student development within a respectful and controlled environment.



The dojo's training is meticulous, balancing the mastery of basic techniques with the disciplined art of controlled sparring. Serving the East Atlanta Village, Ormewood, and Grant Park neighborhoods, Kick Start Martial Arts is a haven for those seeking to enhance their fitness and personal growth.



The achievements of Master Beaty, including his induction into the Hall of Honors, set the standard of quality that the center upholds. A team of accomplished Black Belts works alongside him, ensuring every student receives personalized, goal-oriented instruction.



The 2023 Best of Georgia Award reflects the community's high regard for Kick Start Martial Arts. This accolade not only honors the dojo's unwavering dedication to the art but also celebrates its significant role in the development of its students.



Kick Start Martial Arts invites the press and public to join in celebrating this significant achievement. Master Beaty and his team continue to welcome all individuals seeking to start or further their martial arts journey.



East Atlanta Village, GA

