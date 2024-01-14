Iran revives 897 idle, semi-active output units in industrial parks in 9 months

(MENAFN) During the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2023), approximately 897 dormant and partially active production units were revitalized in the country's industrial parks, as reported by an Iranian news agency. Additionally, 1,240 new units were established in these industrial parks and zones within the same period. The revival and establishment of these units collectively generated employment opportunities for over 336,000 individuals nationwide.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, there are over 59,000 active industrial units in the country's industrial parks and zones, providing jobs for about 1.3 million people. In recent years, numerous production units in Iran have faced financial challenges and difficulties in securing raw materials, leading to closures or reduced operations.



The Industry Ministry has implemented a program to address the issues faced by these production units, aiming to bring them back into the production cycle by resolving identified problems. In November 2023, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi inaugurated 20 industrial, infrastructure, and development projects valued at 294.8 trillion rials (over USD 58.9 million) in industrial parks and zones across the country through video conferencing.

