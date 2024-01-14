Danish appeals court confirms prison sentences for individuals linked to terror incident in Ahwaz

(MENAFN) A Danish appeals court has upheld the prison sentences for three individuals belonging to a terrorist organization that opposed Iran. The group was involved in a fatal incident in the southwestern city of Ahwaz in 2018.



Last Friday, the Copenhagen Eastern High Court upheld the prison sentences.



In 2022, the District Court in Roskilde initially handed down sentences of six, seven, and eight years to the three individuals for their involvement in inciting terror in Iran and procuring data for an undisclosed Saudi intelligence agency.



They were found guilty of their involvement in the terror incident that targeted a military parade in Ahwaz in September 2018 and resulted in 25 deaths after they were apprehended in Denmark two years prior.



The three are members of the so-called Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), which has been using terrorist acts to advocate for the separation of the Iranian province of Khuzestan, which includes Ahwaz as its capital.



The Danish appeals court decided on Friday as well, declaring the three individuals to be permanently banished from Denmark.



The court determined earlier this week that the three had been obtaining data on people and groups in Denmark and overseas, as well as on Iranian military matters, and transferring it to Saudi intelligence.



Back in 2020, Iran’s intelligence forces arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in Ahwaz.



Farajollah Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, was the ASMLA’s ringleader. He was apprehended in November 2020 as a result of a series of specialized and combined measures by Iranian intelligence agents. On May 6, 2023, the terrorist was put to death.

MENAFN14012024000045015839ID1107719097