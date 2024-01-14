Meta to implement enhanced safety measures for users under age of 18

(MENAFN) Meta has revealed plans to implement enhanced safety measures for users under the age of 18 on Facebook and Instagram. As part of these measures, teens will encounter reduced visibility of content associated with self-harm and eating disorders on the platforms.



To assist teenagers and their parents, Meta has developed over 30 tools and resources. The firm stated in a blog post, "We will start to hide more types of content for teens on Instagram and Facebook, in line with expert guidance."



It further mentioned, "We're automatically placing all teens into the most restrictive content control settings on Instagram and Facebook and restricting additional terms in Search on Instagram."



Meta has expressed its commitment to providing safe and age-appropriate experiences for teenagers using its apps. The company is introducing features to prompt teens to easily update their privacy settings on Instagram with a single tap, accompanied by new notifications.



This announcement comes in the wake of increased scrutiny directed at Meta regarding its potential impact on teen users.



In a Senate subcommittee hearing in November, former Facebook employee and whistleblower Arturo Bejar conveyed that Meta's top executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, allegedly disregarded warnings for years regarding potential harm to teens on platforms such as Instagram.



Bejar specifically highlighted concerns about instances of sexual harassment of teens by strangers on Instagram, as reported by a US news agency. The developments underscore the ongoing debate and concerns surrounding the impact of social media on the well-being of younger users.



In that same month, court documents brought to light that Mark Zuckerberg repeatedly obstructed initiatives focused on the well-being of teenagers.

