eBay to pay USD3M in relation to harassment, stalking of couple in Massachusetts

As per information from a US-based news agency, it has been reported that eBay, the e-commerce giant, has consented to pay a criminal penalty of USD3 million concerning allegations of harassment and stalking directed at a couple in Massachusetts.



In August 2019, the couple, Ina and David Steiner, experienced a series of unsettling incidents, including threats and peculiar deliveries such as cockroaches, live spiders, a funeral wreath, and a bloody pig mask.



"eBay engaged in absolutely horrific, criminal conduct. The company's employees and contractors involved in this campaign put the victims through pure hell, in a petrifying campaign aimed at silencing their reporting and protecting the eBay brand," Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy stated in a declaration.



As per eBay's acknowledgments, spanning from around August 5, 2019, to August 23, 2019, Jim Baugh, the former Senior Director of Safety and Security at eBay, alongside six other members of eBay's security team, engaged in targeting the victims.



The victims were singled out for their involvement in publishing a newsletter addressing topics relevant to eBay sellers. The Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that senior executives at eBay, dissatisfied with the newsletter's tone, content, and comments posted beneath its articles, played a role in instigating the harassment campaign through communications with Baugh.

