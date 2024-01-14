Turkish security forces neutralize over 57 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

(MENAFN) The Turkish National Defense Ministry revealed on Saturday that Turkish security forces have "neutralized" at least 57 PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria over the past 24 hours. The term "neutralized" is commonly used to denote individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered during military operations.



"In the last 24 hours, the number of neutralized terrorists has risen to 57. Our operations continue with determination," the ministry stated.



The Defense Ministry further specified that out of the 57 PKK terrorists neutralized in the past 24 hours, 48 were located in northern Iraq, and the remaining nine were in northern Syria.



In a separate statement shared on [X], the ministry reported that Turkish airstrikes had successfully obliterated 25 targets in northern Syria, as well as in the Metina, Hakurk, and Qandil regions of northern Iraq. The airstrikes resulted in the neutralization of numerous terrorists.



The announcement followed a security meeting in Istanbul on Saturday, where high-ranking Turkish officials gathered. This meeting took place a day after an attack by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq resulted in the tragic death of nine Turkish soldiers.



"This struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized and the terrorist swamps in Iraq and Syria are completely drained," the nation’s Communications Directorate stated in a declaration on the result of the conference, condcted in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



PKK terrorists frequently seek refuge in northern Iraq to plan and execute cross-border attacks into Turkey. The group also has an affiliated Syrian branch known as the YPG.



To counteract the threat, Turkey initiated Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022, specifically targeting PKK terrorist hideouts in the northern regions of Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan near the Turkish border.



Prior to this, Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched in 2020 with the aim of eradicating terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and planning attacks on Turkey from across the border.

