Death rate in Gaza due to Israeli attacks climbs to 23,968

(MENAFN) The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip reported on Sunday that at least 23,968 Palestinians have lost their lives, and another 60,582 individuals have been injured in Israeli attacks since October 7.



“The Israeli occupation (forces) committed 11 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 125 casualties and 265 injuries over the past 24 hours,” a ministry announcement mentioned.



In the span of 100 days of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the statement indicated: “The occupation (forces) killed 337 health personnel and arrested 99 others in harsh conditions.”



“The Israeli occupation (forces) deliberately targeted 150 health institutions, putting 30 hospitals and 53 health centers out of service, and destroying 121 ambulances,” it further mentioned.



Israel initiated intensive air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



The sustained Israeli offensive has resulted in extensive damage, leaving 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure either damaged or destroyed.



Additionally, nearly 2 million residents have been displaced, facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicines amid the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

