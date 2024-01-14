Iran assigns almost USD230M for transportation projects in 1 month

(MENAFN) The most recent data from Iran's Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) reveals a substantial allocation of approximately 115 trillion rials, equivalent to about USD230 million, towards transportation projects during the last Iranian calendar month spanning from November 22 to December 21, 2023.



This significant budget has been earmarked for the completion of both provincial and national projects, with a particular focus on initiatives that received approval during President Raisi's provincial visits, according to a report from an Iranian news agency.



The designated projects encompass a diverse range of infrastructure developments, including the construction and enhancement of freeways, highways, railways, and the upgrading of main and rural roads. These efforts aim to bolster the overall transportation network in the country, facilitating smoother connectivity and improved accessibility.



Among the key endeavors outlined in the allocated budget are initiatives geared towards enhancing the national railway system. This includes endeavors such as fleet improvement, the renovation and maintenance of existing railway lines, and the resolution of bottlenecks in railway infrastructure.



Furthermore, there are plans to integrate Chabahar Port seamlessly into the national rail network, a strategic move that can potentially enhance trade and logistical efficiency.



Addressing safety concerns on major roadways is also a crucial component of the allocated funds. The budget is slated for initiatives focused on the removal of accident-prone points on arterial roads throughout the country, with a particular emphasis on high-traffic routes.



These measures aim to enhance overall road safety and contribute to a more secure and efficient transportation landscape in Iran.

MENAFN14012024000045015839ID1107719082