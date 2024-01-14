Iran’s fishery exports reach 102,000 tons in 9 months

(MENAFN) During the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2023), Iran achieved notable success in its fishery exports. According to the spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the country exported 102,352 tons of fishery products, amounting to a total value of USD228.332 million.



Ruhollah Latifi provided a breakdown of the exported products, indicating that Iran shipped 328 tons of ornamental fish, 14,036 tons of carp, 10,765 tons of trout, 349 tons of halva fish, and 5,672 tons of flounder during this period.



The progress in Iran's aquaculture industry has garnered global recognition, with the country achieving high rankings in the production of various fishery products. The head of the Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) reported that in the previous Iranian calendar year (1401), the country exported fishery products worth USD600 million, showcasing a positive balance of USD520 million. He emphasized the potential for up to USD2 billion in exports for the country's fishery industry.



Iran's remarkable growth in aquaculture has positioned it as a model for other countries in the region and around the world. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recognizes Iran's responsible and central role in the fishing and aquaculture industry within the region, highlighting its potential to serve as a model for neighboring countries.

