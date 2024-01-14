Monthly electricity output from renewable power plants in Iran amount to 125M Kwh

(MENAFN) In the ninth month of the Iranian calendar, Azar, which concluded on December 21, 2023, the electricity produced by renewable power plants in Iran amounted to 125 million kilowatt-hours (KWh).



During the mentioned month, the use of renewable energy for electricity generation resulted in a reduction of natural gas consumption by 34 million cubic meters, along with a preservation of 28 million liters of water.



Additionally, this initiative averted the release of 70,000 tons of greenhouse gases (GHG) into the atmosphere.



The progress of renewable power plant development in Iran has gained momentum since the commencement of the current government administration in August 2021.



Under the 13th government, the Energy Ministry has outlined fresh investment packages and strategies aimed at enticing additional capital to support the implementation of new renewable projects throughout the country.



Energy experts affirm that the investment models introduced by the 13th government have proven to be effective incentives for investing in the renewable energy sector.



These measures resulted in the capacity of the country's renewable power plants reaching an impressive figure of 1,085 megawatts (MW).



As of last July, Mahmoud Kamani, the head of the country's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), reported a consistent and daily increase in the capacity of renewable power plants in the country.



Kamani stated that bringing the under-construction power plants into operation will contribute to a further increase in this capacity.

MENAFN14012024000045015839ID1107719080