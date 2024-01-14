North Korea ceases radio station used for sending messages to its agents in South

(MENAFN) According to a South Korean news agency, North Korea has ceased operations of a radio station that was used for sending coded messages to its agents in South Korea. This development is seen as the latest indication that North Korea is making changes in the way it manages its relations with Seoul.



In recent weeks, North Korea has intensified pressure on Seoul, designating it as the "principal enemy." Additionally, North Korea has declared that it will not reunite with South Korea and has made commitments to strengthen its capabilities for delivering a nuclear strike on the United States and its allies in the Pacific. These developments suggest a heightened level of tension and a shift in North Korea's rhetoric and strategic posture.



The radio station in question, Radio Pyongyang, is recognized as a numbers station that has historically broadcast cryptic coded numbers believed to be intended for North Korea's operatives in South Korea. Notably, the station's website was also inaccessible on Saturday.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a year-end meeting of the ruling party, directed a "decisive policy change" in relations with South Korea. He instructed the military to be ready to pacify and occupy the South in case of a crisis. These developments highlight a significant shift in North Korea's approach towards its relationship with South Korea, raising concerns about escalating tensions in the region.



Early on Saturday, North Korea revealed its intentions to disband organizations responsible for civilian exchanges with South Korea. State media reported a decision "to readjust all relevant organizations... including the North Side Committee for Implementing June 15 Joint Declaration, the North Headquarters of the Pan-national Alliance for Korea’s Reunification." This move suggests a significant restructuring or discontinuation of channels that were previously involved in inter-Korean civilian exchanges.

