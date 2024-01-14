Death toll in Colombia from mudslide reaches over 34

(MENAFN) The death toll from a mudslide in western Colombia has now reached 34. The mudslide occurred on Friday, impacting a busy road in a mountainous region connecting the cities of Quibdo and Medellin.



Initially, Colombia's National Disaster Risk Management Unit reported at least 18 fatalities and mentioned that at least 35 injured individuals were transported to hospitals. However, the updated death toll of 34 was provided by the Choco governor's office.



According to the governor's office, 17 bodies have been identified, and efforts are underway to identify another 17 individuals who lost their lives in the tragic incident.



Earlier, Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez conveyed in a message posted on X that efforts are ongoing to search "for people who remain trapped under the landslide."



In her statement, she mentioned that several children were among the victims but did not provide a specific number.



The risk management unit did not specify the cause of the mudslide, but the defense department reported on Friday night that ongoing rainfall in the area had made rescue operations challenging.



President Gustavo Petro expressed in a tweet that his government would offer all necessary support in response to what he described as a "horrible tragedy."

